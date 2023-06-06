Newscaster's Freudian slip: Increase in memory, concentration issues consequence of corona vacci......

MAY 31, 2023. Dutch state sponsored news broadcaster NOS reports on the 'Remarkable growth of the number of adults with memory problems after the corona pandemic'.

Newscaster Mark Visser made a Freudian slip while ending the broadcast. He said, "RIVM and Nivel are researching the consequences of the corona vacci― corona pandemic".

NB: A Freudian is slip "an error in speech ... that occurs due to the interference of an unconscious subdued wish or internal train of thought. Classical examples involve slips of the tongue."

It says that adults aged 45-74 were 40% more likely to visit their general practitioner for cognitive issues during the first quarter of 2023, while adults aged 25-44 were 31% more likely to do this. Those aged 75+ showed an increase of 18%.

The article discusses that, "although it has not been formally proven that the corona virus causes these issues, research find it fits with increasing knowledge on the consequences of the pandemic". According to the propaganda medium, it's unclear how the virus causes these issues.

Of course they left out the elephant in the shoulder. #ABV - Anything But the 'Vaccine'

