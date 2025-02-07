© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Clone Alpha: A Humanoid Robot Built with Synthetic Organs and Artificial Muscles
Clone Robotics has created Myofiber, synthetic muscles powered by water pressure for realistic movement and strength. Clone Alpha incorporates synthetic organs, including bones, muscles, veins, and nerves.— Read More
https://www.maginative.com/article/meet-clone-alpha-a-humanoid-robot-built-with-synthetic-organs-and-artificial-muscles/