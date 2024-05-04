Blessed is he who walks not with the Vaxxers, nor sits with the germ-a-phobic fear mongers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion I will talk again on the topic of people being told that they should be afraid of germs, and thus promoting the perpetuation and increase of people becoming germ-a-phobic. I will also discuss the facts that the propaganda of vaccines curing things like polio, measles, pertussis, and so on; on the contrary, they were gone long before vaccines came along. And these vaccines are in fact causing these diseases to proliferate. I will also be sharing the new highwire episode 370 entitled "license to live."
References:
- The Highwire episode 370 - license to live
https://rumble.com/v4svef6-episode-370-license-to-live.html
- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
- drtenpenny.com
- https://rumble.com/v4lwyb5-live-with-dr.-sherri-tenpenny.html
- Covidland
https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html
- Propaganda exposed uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html