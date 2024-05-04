BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blessed is he who walks not with the Vaxxers, nor sits with the germ-a-phobic fear mongers
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 12 months ago

In this discussion I will talk again on the topic of people being told that they should be afraid of germs, and thus promoting the perpetuation and increase of people becoming germ-a-phobic. I will also discuss the facts that the propaganda of vaccines curing things like polio, measles, pertussis, and so on; on the contrary, they were gone long before vaccines came along. And these vaccines are in fact causing these diseases to proliferate. I will also be sharing the new highwire episode 370 entitled "license to live."


References:

- The Highwire episode 370 - license to live

  https://rumble.com/v4svef6-episode-370-license-to-live.html

- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

  - drtenpenny.com

  - https://rumble.com/v4lwyb5-live-with-dr.-sherri-tenpenny.html

- Covidland

  https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html

- Propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

Keywords
vaccinesmasksocialdoctorspeechfreeofanti-vaxxerdistancetenpennyfunction19vaxxerlockdownscovidgainsherri
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy