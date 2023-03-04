15 MORTAL SINS CATHOLICS ARE MISSING IN THEIR CONFESSIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Guides
March 2, 2023
To help understand and strengthen our belief in the Catholic Faith to the fullest, by sharing of testimonies, information, Catechisms, reflections, articles, questions & answers, etc. as a means of enlightening us to defend, profess & proclaim our Faith.
-- I spoke to my priest at mass tonight. Forgetting to abstain from meat on friday is not a mortal sin and not a sin at all according to him. So ask your priest about these.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wskXw5MUgyA