SHaDoWCa7 sings Ordinary World (Duran Duran) Evil Within 2 Theme Song

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original posting of this video to her old YouTube channel in October of 2017. Below is her original description:

"This is my cover of the song "Ordinary World." It was originally done by Duran Duran and later covered by The Hit House (arranged and performed by Scott Miller and William Hunt) as the theme song to the video game "The Evil Within 2" (from Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks).

All background footage is from The Evil Within 2 (PC) recorded with FRAPS.

I did all vocal and all background sound effects and music. I also changed some of the lyrics to suit my taste. I had so much fun putting this all together! I hope you enjoy it! ^^ ♥"

Lyrics: Ordinary World

Came in from a rainy Thursday on the avenue,

Thoughts of past mistakes came rushing softly,

I turned on the lights, the TV, and the radio.

Still I can't escape the ghosts of truth!

What has happened to it all? I'm crazy with dismay!

Where is the life that I recognize?

And I won't cry for yesterday,

There's an ordinary world,

Somehow I have to find!

And as I try to make my way,

To the ordinary world,

I will learn to survive!

Scholars and the prophets from the old-time taught us then:

"Pride will tear us all apart!"

The pride that stained my life is gone - I threw it all away!

Now I feel this yearning in my heart!

What is happening to me?

My life is not the same,

Something's pulling me toward the light!

I won't cry for yesterday,

There's an ordinary world,

I know I have to find!

With Heaven's help I'll find my way,

To that ordinary world,

I will learn to survive!

Papers on the roadside tell of suffering and greed,

Here today, forgot tomorrow...

Let us now be wise and listen, Let us all take heed!

Truth and Hope and Love is what we need!

Don't let what's wrong with you keep you from doing what is right!

Live for the applause of nail-scarred hands!

I won't cry for yesterday,

Here's an ordinary world,

It was here all the time!

And with God's help I'll make my way,

Through this ordinary world,

I will learn to survive!

