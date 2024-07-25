BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FULL SPEECH: Benjamin Netanyahu's Address to Congress 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
9 months ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to bolster U.S. support for his country's fight against Iran and all of its proxies including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, etc. in a speech to Congress Wednesday that sparked boycotts by some top Democrats and drew anti-Israel protesters to the nation’s capital.

"Our world is in upheaval.... This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together," said Netanyahu.

No world leader in history had ever spoken 4 times in front a joint session of Congress.

STEVE'S TAKE: This was probably Netanyahu's best speech in English ever!

According to Netanyahu, Biden identifies as an Irish-American Zionist when they meet in private. He also called the anti-Israel protesters Iran's useful idiots. 👍🏼😂👍🏼

SIDE NOTE: Five Israeli civilians who were kidnapped to Gaza and killed by Hamas while held in captivity had their bodies returned today.

1. Ravid Katz

2. Oren Goldin

3. Mia Goren

4. Tomer Achims

5. Kirill Brodtsky

#IslamExposed #SupportIsrael #BenjaminNetanyahu

Original Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKkcstwPd9k

