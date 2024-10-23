AMERICA WILL BURN IN HELL SHORTLY!!! JUDGMENT IS HERE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my most severe and angriest video I have ever done. I am 100% officially done with America the Babylon and all the garbage and sin it has brought forth. The US government and everyone else will fall. America get exactly what it deserves right away. I pronounce judgment on the head of America the Babylon and have not one good word anywhere on any level to see about this satanic Bible disobeying country. America I am finished with you once and for all I am 100% done with your hog wash and your garbage. Judgment comes upon America's head extremely shortly