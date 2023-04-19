Biden admin facilitated the 'last leg’ of this ‘unconscionable’ crime: Ashley Moody

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody discusses several topics on ‘Mornings with Maria’ including Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battle with Disney and Biden administration policies on drugs and the border. #foxbusiness
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html