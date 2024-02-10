BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 10/2/2024
35 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week we'll let Patrick Bet David go over Kamala's tax plan so we can see what's in it. And then I am gonna drop some intel on you--it's not exactly news so like Leah says, eat the meat and leave the bones. You gotta hear it tho. I got some X Files lined up for you and it appears that Kamala has been lying about who her family is. We're gonna run through some Top Stories after that, and we'll be talking shape shifters in Weird Science. And fam, as if that all that wasn't enough, we'll still end up with the fun stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Kamala's Tax Plan Will Destroy the Economyhttps://x.com/patrickbetdavid/status/1838218305498149181


Zelensky Unmasked

https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1833882742875939053


Americans Skipping College

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1838556488924827786


Stossel Drain The Swamp

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1840408190363877465


Why Are Antidepressants So Harmful?

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-are-antidepressants-so-harmful


Ariel - The rest of your life is starting today...

https://x.com/Prolotario1/status/1841130959518728381

