The CCP use the money they get from these countries, especially the United States, to buy politicians and people who own these big companies, like Nike, Google, Apple, and Fox News
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7 views • 05/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g65yfd810

中共用美国和世界上其他国家来支付强制劳动力，将这些人置于最不宜居的条件下工作，制造产品，并将这些产品发送回来。他们利用从这些国家，特别是美国获得的资金，来购买政治家和拥有这些大公司的人，如耐克、谷歌、苹果、福克斯新闻。

The Chinese Communist Party uses the United States and the rest of the world to pay for forced labor, to put these people to work in the most uninhabitable conditions, to make products, and to send these products back. They use the money they get from these countries, especially the United States, to buy politicians and people who own these big companies, like Nike, Google, Apple, and Fox News.

@jeremyherrell @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
