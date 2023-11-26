Ukrainian Marines try to evacuate from the left bank of the Dnepr...

They almost made it. The boat was right there.

Adding, this posted earlier today about their dilemma.

There are reports that the Ukrainian forces are having a really tough time in Krynky, their "PR Bridgehead" on the Russian side of the Dnepr in Kherson.

ℹ️ Russians don't have defensive lines on the banks of the river here, remember when the Ukrainians blew up the dam? Also it's lowland compared to the Ukrainian side, so they pulled back the defenses a little.

Anyway, the Ukrainian information space has been screaming of "victories" on the swampy banks for a few weeks now.

Now who would've thought that transporting ammunition and supplies across the river with small boats, sometimes even kayaks at night would eventually cause a problem. Especially since the Russians introduced night vision FPV drones.

Today there are reports that the ammunition is running low, the supplies are running dry and overall a bad time is in store for the AFU over there.



