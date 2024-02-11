Your Supplements are a Lie | Johnny Harris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are Vitamins and Supplements a Scam?
The supplements industry — with all its vitamins, weight loss pills, workout powders, and hormones — has been growing exponentially over the last couple of decades despite there being no increased regulations for them. We wanted to know — are supplements dangerous to take, and are they even effective?
Thank you to the experts we spoke with that helped with our research in this story:
Dr. C. Michael White, Pharm.D., FCP, FCCP
Dr. F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE
Dr. Edzard Ernst, MD, PhD, MAE, FMedSci, FRSB, FRCP
And thank you to Ryan Howkins, the founder of the Lion’s Mane Recovery subreddit, who brought the Lion’s Mane story to our team. You can find the subreddit here:
/ lionsmanerecovery
Resources to look up supplements and vitamins:
US Pharmacopeia: https://www.usp.org/
NSF: https://www.nsf.org/