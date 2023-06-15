Richard Dolan - Breakaway Civilizations - Past and Future UFOs Alien Replica Vehicles Black Budgets and Breakaway Civilizations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't know the exact date of the lecture, but first I did find it on Youtube in 2018, and I thought it was 2016 lecture. It keeps disappearing from youtube (there is recent upload from 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzOQi-_CVSM )
Topic is so relevant today as it was then, especially talk after 43rd minute onward