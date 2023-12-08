The Assassination of John Lennon - Ole Dammegard

Ole Joins me for a big scoop of the truth. John Lennon is my third favourite person in history. Here, Ole goes into the details and reveals that Mark David Chapman did not even shoot at John Lennon! At 12:00 Ole describes a fight with the door man and I didn't clarify in our talk that he was talking about John Lennon fighting with the door man, not Mark Chapman. It was the intelligence agent, door man who shot John Lennon, not the patsy, Mark Chapman.

Ole Dammegard joined me here, on March 31, 2021. Ole's website is: https://lightonconspiracies.com/press/

https://lightonconspiracies.com/oles-private-research-vault/ has a MASSIVE AMOUNT OF RESEARCH MATERIAL Ole has collected, some of it brutally deleted and forever gone from the Internet and other sources. Thousands and thousands of videos, photos, documents and maps, organized in immaculate order to guarantee quick and easy access, all based on a simple and very straightforward system of folders.

Thanks very much to Fred for video editing.

