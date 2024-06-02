BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Today is NOT a Good Day For The Entire world. Even though we were told the WHO "pandemic treaty" failed to make us feel like "we won" in reality EVERY COUNTRY has adopted all the exact same policies
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
1735 views • 11 months ago

Today is NOT a good day for the entire world. Even though we were told the WHO "pandemic treaty" failed to make us feel like "we won" in reality EVERY COUNTRY has adopted all the exact same policies in the Pandemic Treaty to the International Health Regulations. This means that your Country's government now has the authority to implement all the policies of the WHO plandemic treaty at the individual STATE LEVEL instead of coming from the WHO. We have been bait and switched and stabbed in the back. If you want to keep your freedom of movement, you will need to obtain passports and residencies in multiple nations, or you wont be going anywhere without their vaccines or anything else they want to force on you. As usual, NOBODY else is talking about this. Find a full list of all their new powers HERE: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-amendments-to-the-ihr-have-been

Keywords
treatypassedacceptedevery countryppandemicthe treaty
