Chicken Rotini : Oven hack Prep in 5 minutes

Only have a few minutes to throw dinner together and forgot to thaw the chicken? My oven hack for my Chicken Rotini can save your day what what you already have in your pantry! Combine all the ingredients in 5 minutes, throw it in the oven for 30 minutes while you do everything else, and you’ll have a beautiful creamy dinner waiting for you that your family will love.

We love chicken rotini with the cream of mushroom, peas, canned chicken, rotini noodles and seasonings makes for a warm, delicious, hearty, protein filled meal that everyone will love.





But the best part is, all the ingredients are canned and shelf shelf stable. You can have this meal, on hand, ready to go at a moments notice. It’s so easy, even a kid or teenager could make it. You don’t have to worry about thawing the chicken or if produce is going bad. It’s always ready in the pantry or cupboard, just like all my LoadedPotato.org meals.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-rotini





All my recipes us ONLY canned and shelf stable ingredients

Ingredients:

1 Rotini Noodles 16 oz

1 Canned Peas 15 oz

2 Canned Chicken 12.5 oz

1 Cream of Mushroom 10.5 oz

½ cup Dry Onions

3 ½ tbsp + ¾ tsp Powdered Milk

6 c Water

½ tbsp Chicken Bouillon

¾ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tbsp Italian Seasoning

¾ tsp Salt

¾ tsp Pepper





Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine everything but the water and noodles together in a large oven safe pot. Make sure everything is stirred well together.





Next add the noodles and water and mix well.

Cover and Place in oven for 30 minutes, stirring a couple times as it cooks.





Once noodles are fully cooked, dish up and enjoy!









