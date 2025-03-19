BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chicken Rotini : Oven hack Prep in 5 minutes
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 6 months ago

Only have a few minutes to throw dinner together and forgot to thaw the chicken? My oven hack for my Chicken Rotini can save your day what what you already have in your pantry! Combine all the ingredients in 5 minutes, throw it in the oven for 30 minutes while you do everything else, and you’ll have a beautiful creamy dinner waiting for you that your family will love.

We love chicken rotini with the cream of mushroom, peas, canned chicken, rotini noodles and seasonings makes for a warm, delicious, hearty, protein filled meal that everyone will love.


But the best part is, all the ingredients are canned and shelf shelf stable. You can have this meal, on hand, ready to go at a moments notice. It’s so easy, even a kid or teenager could make it. You don’t have to worry about thawing the chicken or if produce is going bad. It’s always ready in the pantry or cupboard, just like all my LoadedPotato.org meals.

Link to recipe at

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-rotini


All my recipes us ONLY canned and shelf stable ingredients

Ingredients:

1 Rotini Noodles 16 oz

1 Canned Peas 15 oz

2 Canned Chicken 12.5 oz

1 Cream of Mushroom 10.5 oz

½ cup Dry Onions

3 ½ tbsp + ¾ tsp Powdered Milk

6 c Water

½ tbsp Chicken Bouillon

¾ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tbsp Italian Seasoning

¾ tsp Salt

¾ tsp Pepper


Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine everything but the water and noodles together in a large oven safe pot. Make sure everything is stirred well together.


Next add the noodles and water and mix well.

Cover and Place in oven for 30 minutes, stirring a couple times as it cooks.


Once noodles are fully cooked, dish up and enjoy!



https://loadedpotato.org


#chickenrotini #bachelormeals #nopowercooking #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner


For any questions or inquiries regarding this video, please reach out to [email protected]


----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://x.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

Keywords
prepperhealthy mealsrecipesmealseasy mealscanned foodshelf stablegrocery calculatormeal plannerbudget mealschicken rotinioven hack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy