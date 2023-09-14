BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Border Crisis - Texas Military Soldiers in El Paso encounters huge numbers, over capacity
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
167 views • 09/14/2023

Our @TXMilitary Soldiers continue working day and night to hold the line against the border crisis.


Soldiers in El Paso are reinforcing existing razor wire to protect Texas from illegal immigration. Grateful for all your hard work. #OperationLoneStar


As the White House claims “progress” and “stopping the flow” at the border:


- CBP encountered 9,000+ migrants on both Mon & Tues.

- August CBP encounters will be approx. 230,000 when released, highest of 2023.

- CBP facilities overcapacity, street releases underway in AZ & SD.



https://x.com/TexasBorderCzar/status/1702095444040397127?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
