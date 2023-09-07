BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GLENN BECK: Why Would Biden Use PSEUDONYMS on Gov't Emails With His Son?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
58 views • 09/07/2023

GLENN BECK TV | EXPOSED: Why Would Biden Use PSEUDONYMS on Government Emails With His Son?


According to reports, President Biden used multiple pseudonyms, including "Robert L. Peters," on emails with his son Hunter while he was Vice President. The National Archives allegedly has a record of at least 5400 of these emails, which the Southeastern Legal Foundation and others have filed a lawsuit to obtain. General Counsel Kimberly Hermann joins Glenn with the latest updates as the government stonewalls the records' release.


Plus, she explains whether the use of pseudonyms by top government officials is common, whether these emails are nefarious, and what may be in them, including possible records involving setting up meetings with Ukrainian officials.


#glennbeck #joebiden #hunterbiden #biden #ukraine #corruption #crime #news #politics #culture #blazetv



Keywords
glenn beckccpbiden crime familyblaze tvbiden regimepseudonyms
