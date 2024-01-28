A Russian Fighter threw grenades at 5 AFU Specialists - Prior to Ukrainian Elite Surrender

This video is leading up to yesterday's video of the Elite Officers Surrender to one Russian soldier.



A Russian Fighter threw grenades at 5 AFU Specialists - another case in the piggy bank of heroic deeds that the fighters of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps commit every day, and which we will not tire of telling you about. And it was like this. In the Avdeyevka sector, the fighters of the 9th Brigade had to take the enemy's support. And the enemy did not like it so much that the next morning they sent not ordinary mobilised men to recapture the position, but five, and as it turned out later, Elite Ukrainian Intelligence Officers. But the Elite of the AFU did not know that one fighter of the "nine" had already gained a foothold on the support, and he was not going anywhere from there. See what happened next in the exclusive material!💥

