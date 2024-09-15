Martus for Truth: Messages From Beyond?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever received a message, or dream, or vision from the Lord? How about one that seemed to be, but you couldn't figure it out?
I think most people, being completely, totally, and utterly unfamiliar with the feel of such a contact, dismiss them out of hand and pay them no attention.
That might not be the wise course to take.
#Jesus, #HolySpirit, #VisionsAndDreams