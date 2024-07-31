THE UNMISTAKABLE PARALLELS: Kennedy Assassination vs Trump Assassination Attempt - Roger Stone | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone.









Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump—all of these Presidents relied on Roger Stone to secure their seat in the Oval Office. In a 45-year career in American politics, Stone has worked on over 700 campaigns for public office.









Stone’s bestselling books include The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, The Bush Crime Family, The Clintons’ War on Women, The Making of The President—How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution, and Stone’s Rules with a forward by Tucker Carlson.









For the last 15 years, Roger Stone has published his International Best & Worst Dressed List. Stone is considered an authority on political and corporate strategy, branding, marketing, messaging, and advertising.









