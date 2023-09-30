Ben Bergquam | McAllen, Texas: The Airport is full of illegal aliens, flying all over the country.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Back in McAllen, Texas and the airport is full of illegals again. Every flight has illegals, on top of the private charter flights and busses that are running constantly, shipping them to every part of the country. This is not failed policy. This is the policy. United Nations, Catholic Charities, and the cartels are all making billions of dollars thanks to Biden and the open border Democrats policies. #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight
