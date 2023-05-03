Jeffrey Epstein had an office in Harvard AFTER being arrested as a child sex offender

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Rogan: Jeffrey Epstein had a designated office space AND card key access in Harvard even after he had been arrested as a child sex offender. Let that sink in.
He had integrated himself within the Scientific and Education system. How can you not suspect that the entire system is compromised when you learn facts like this?
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1653073322945519622?s=20