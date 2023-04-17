© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Prepares The Wicked For Disaster.
Proverbs 16:4 (NIV).
4) The Lord works out everything to its proper end—
even the wicked for a day of disaster.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus prepares an appropriate end for everything,
including for the Wicked.
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,
but rather give place unto wrath:
for it is written, Vengeance is mine;
I will repay, saith the Lord.
Romans 12:19 (KJV).
