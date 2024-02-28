When the owner passed away, the dog lost direction, he lay under the bridge and cried a lot

Pitiful Animal





Feb 28, 2024





In the dark night, someone texted me asking for help with an old dog living under the bridge

The person said that the dog's former owner passed away,

since then, the dog had no one to take care of and had to live on the street.

I was so moved when I heard the story of the poor dog

I set out to look for him the next day, he was lying at the foot of the bridge as expected

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu5XIZr6ifc