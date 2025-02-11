BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stargate Oracle software to engineer pandemics & House passes bill targeting ICC over Netanyahu warrant
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
Netanyahu Arrest Warrant: Full List of Countries That Will Comply With ICC - Newsweek

https://www.newsweek.com/netanyahu-arrest-warrant-list-countries-comply-icc-1990062


Israeli soldiers refuse to fight in Gaza, citing ethical concerns and mental anguish

https://genocide.news/2025-01-14-israeli-soldiers-refuse-gaza-ethical-mental.html


Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/


House passes bill targeting ICC over Netanyahu warrant

https://genocide.news/2025-01-12-house-passes-bill-targeting-icc-netanyahu-warrant.html



Netanyahu | International Criminal Court

https://www.icc-cpi.int/defendant/netanyahu


| International Criminal Court

https://www.icc-cpi.int/


Statement of ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC: Applications for arrest warrants in the situation in the State of Palestine | International Criminal Court

https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/statement-icc-prosecutor-karim-aa-khan-kc-applications-arrest-warrants-situation-state


Vids I haven't watched yet:


LIVE NEWS: Trump signs EOs, Duffy at NC Helene damage, Senators protest Musk's DOGE, Super Bowl - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkSkeBBswzc


TRUMP ENDS ISRAEL CEASEFIRE? - Israel Wants Mass Migration In Europe! - Palestine Annexed For Resort

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cPQ1x198TXSY


The Death of the Penny May Finally Be At Hand Thanks to Trump! (Plus a Coin Rant!)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SXIquCXZoe8


Women Killed by Israel Military

https://odysee.com/@WangyWagnols:e/Women-Killed-by-Israel-Military:0



Keywords
trumppalestinegenocideww3new world orderputindepopulationnetanyahuwar crimeselon muskgazabill gatespopulation reductionhamasicchezbollahmass murderinternational criminal courtworld war threefreemasonsstargatewar criminaldogelarry ellison
