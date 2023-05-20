Economists Warn Of BANKING COLLAPSE: Banking Crisis Will TILT U.S. Into RECESSION As Dollar DECLINES

Stew Peters Show





May 19, 2023





The U.S. is set to default on its massive debt.

Carlos Cortez is back to talk about hyperinflation and how it’s contributing to the coming debt crisis.

The truth is the United States has a spending limit which most socialist countries do not have.

The constant printing of the money has incentivized the FED to raise interstate rates.

If the U.S. defaults one path to avoid financial pain is to have a diverse portfolio that includes precious metals like gold and silver.

The banks and stock market are not safe for your wealth.

The more Americans use cash the more they resist the coming central bank digital currencies.

Now is the time to manage your investment portfolio before it’s too late.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://stewpeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2orko4-economists-warn-of-banking-collapse-banking-crisis-will-tilt-u.s.-into-rece.html