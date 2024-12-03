BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mother Mary & the Zionist Ghouls: Laith Marouf & Craig Murray Tour Maghdouche’s Lady of Awaiting Cave.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
14 views • 6 months ago

Craig, Laith, Hadi Hotait & Niels Ladefoged, visit the Lady of Awaiting Cave/Church, in Maghdouche, south Lebanon, where Mother Mary waited for Jesus Christ when he would go preaching to the Canaanites in Saida city. The Holy site faired better than many other churches that were targeted or desecrated by the Zionists, like the Deir Mimas Church & the Shrine of Peter the Apostle. We were lucky enough to also speak to the Father in charge of the shrine.


Camera: Hadi Hotait

Filmed: 1/12/2024

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

jesusisraelpalestinegazalebanonmarymilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
