Greg Kelly: Did the Biden administration authorize hits on key political figures?

Greg Kelly reacts to Rep. Elise Stefanik's complaint against Trump fraud case judge, discusses the destruction of American values within the country, weighs in on Attorney General Letitia James' being used to take down who Biden administration orders, details NYC Mayor Eric Adams' devices being seized by the FBI, and more on NEWSMAX.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



