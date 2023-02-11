"This is a world historical moment"

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1119)

“I think you gotta stay in America… Really it’s kind of all or nothing; it’s an all-or-nothing deal in America and America is an all-or-nothing deal with the world.”

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/