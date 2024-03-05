Insurrection & Trump’s Presidential Hopes, Islam, The War on Terror, Illegal Immigration, Communism

👕 For ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com & use SAVE15 at checkout!

The prevailing dogma of our day is that multiculturalism, the belief that all cultures and religions are equal, is good, except for Western culture which is really, really bad. This is also tied to the rhetoric we hear being perpetrated that unrestricted immigration is a really, really good thing and those that oppose it are “bad people,” because they are racists and xenophobes.

We are allowing an Islamic invasion, and I’ll add a Hispanic invasion as well, because we simply do not know what the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution says.

1. The Supremacy Clause in Article Six, clauses two and three... Since the U.S. Constitution is the law of our land, there is not a corner of our country in which Sharia Law is not forbidden because it is contrary to the Constitution - https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-6/clause-2/

2. Article 1, Section 9, Clause 1 delegates the power to Congress to control immigration - https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-1/section-9/clause-1/

3. Article 4, Section 4 requires the Federal government to protect the states from invasion. - https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-4/section-4/

4. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 15 authorizes Congress to call for the militia (the armed citizens) to suppress insurrections and repel invasion. - https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-1/section-8/clause-15/

