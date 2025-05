[Jul 1, 2021] The Voyage by Douglas Falk (Audiobook) Part 1 of 5 [Flat Balance]

Order your copy of "The Voyage" here:✧✧✧✧✧You Can Support the Channel Here✧✧✧✧✧◈ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/flatbalance ◈ PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/flatbalance Please drop a like and/or subscribe if you enjoyed the video.The Voyage is an exciting thriller/adventure/flat earth novel by Douglas Falk.Space Fakery Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlNJRUUU1YY& ;list=PLbAkkPlzargdmbo3_Kfwlv-88HXeAQp2G&ab_channel=FlatBalancePredictive Programming Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-2Pc2S-46U& ;list=PLbAkkPlzargdI_jqJH6m6tmoayfqlF2ml&ab_channel=FlatBalanceMusic used in the video:"Rebirth" by Juan Sánchez is under a Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 3.0) license.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/x5NvRKp05gE "Juan Sánchez - Luz de Luna" is under a Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0) licenseMusic promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/luz-de-luna-song "Juan Sánchez - Now The Silence" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) license.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/now-the-silence-song "Juan Sánchez - Very Young Old Man" free to use on YouTube & social media.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HrolSZ-P36M Song: Evan King - Titan StrikerYoutube: https://youtube.com/evankingaudio Free download at: https://www.evankingmusic.com Song: "Electro-Light - Symbolism (Mi77er Remix)" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY) license.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/HLXm2IV1pdk Song: Lensko - CirclesMusic provided by BreakingCopyright and NoCopyrightSounds: https://youtu.be/2hW5_HzlMcw Song: "Naoya Sakamata - Sad Piano" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/sad-piano-song Song: "Chris Haugen - Mirage"Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/J5Q52HX9oeA "Cjbeards - Winter Breeze" is under a Creative Commons license.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/iv1gitOQORs "Scandinavianz - Stockholm" is under a Creative Commons ( cc-by ) licenseMusic promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/qS4m0dvEbOQ Song: "Torin - Tubular Bells [Dark]" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/2k0NUqM "Nck - To Be Free" is under a Creative Commons (cc-by) licenseMusic promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/nck-to-be-free "Jahzzar - Overdose" under a CC-BY licence.Music provided by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/xLi38SL7HCg "Sappheiros - Embrace" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/embrace-song "Keys of Moon - The Epic Hero" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0 Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-epic-hero-song 'Lonesome Journey' by Keys of Moon Music is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/p5cWMxzzMdA "Savfk - The Travelling Symphony" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-travelling-symphony-song ‘Phoenix' is available under CC-BY, meaning you can use it freely in your own projects (including commercial) as long as you credit Scott Buckley.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/phoenix-song Cjbeards - Fire and Thunder is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0).Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/fire-and-thunder-song "Savfk - The Grid" is under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/the-grid-song "In The Desert by Savfk" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/in-the-desert-song 'Happy Life' by Fredji: https://soundcloud.com/fredjimusic Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/happy-life-song "Danlsan - Free With You" is free to use if you give credits.Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/danlsan-free-with-you