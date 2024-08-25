Nanoplastic Rainfall, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 24, 2024, #472

Dane Wigington



"Microplastics are infiltrating brain tissue, studies show: 'There’s nowhere left untouched' ", a new report from The Guardian. "Microplastics Invade Human Brains, Researchers Call For Global Emergency" and "The global use of plastic has led to severe environmental contamination, with microplastics now found in air, water, soil, food, and human organs" (from NDTV). "Nanoplastics ‘hijack’ their way into the brain" and "plastics with ties to cancer", both quotes are from CNN. Is microplastic (a.k.a polymer) an element named in climate engineering patents? The short answer is yes.

