CTP (20250909 S3ESepSpecial2) Alison McBain - AI - BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3ESepSpecial2) AI vs. Human Creativity
Writer Allison McBain shares her personal challenge of writing 34 books in one year to prove human creativity still outshines AI-generated content. She explores the fundamental differences between machine and human writing, highlighting the "human spark" that AI cannot replicate.
• AI's infiltration across creative industries and its impact on writers and publishers
• Legal and ethical problems with AI mining authors' works without permission or attribution
• McBain's writing challenge: creating a book per week across multiple genres
• How AI fails at mimicking authentic human emotions and reactions in storytelling
• The changing publishing landscape from traditional gatekeepers to self-publishing
• AI's tendency to fabricate information, as demonstrated by the Chicago Sun-Times publishing fictional book recommendations
• Growing concerns about AI's use in education by both students and teachers
• The broader economic impact as AI displaces white-collar workers alongside blue-collar jobs
• The importance of maintaining human creativity despite technological advancement
Find Allison McBain's work at http://AlisonMcBain.com.