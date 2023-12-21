Personality Changes and Depression as a Consequence of the Vaxx

Have you noticed that some vaxxed appear to have undergone personality changes and many are suffering from depression❓ Initially, I thought that this may have been attributable to a type of PTSD (Link below) that we all may be suffering from as a consequence of lock-downs.
Mike Adams interviews Dr. Michael Nehls, author of "The Indoctrinated Brain," who reveals how the global mind manipulation psyop actually works and "Vaccine-induced personality changes and neurogenesis". This Snippet Reel relates to these personality changes and depression.
Full Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/c008efc1-df89-4433-8271-3c66fb5d3c3c
We All Have PTSD
