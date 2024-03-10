Why the Democrats CHEER the Illegals Flooding Across our Borders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's why the Senate Democrats voted at 100% rate against a bill that would have made it illegal to count non-citizens in the census. Because they want the vote, which is why they are taking a short term political hit in allowing a flood of immigrants into the country.
#uspolitics #immigration