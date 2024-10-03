© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA Watchdog/Charles Nenner, Vigilant News: Smurfing, Rebel News: Vance shines + Wendy & Bongino | EP1340 - Highlights Begin 10/03/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5hbr5p-ep1340.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***,
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
USA Watchdog 10/03 - From a Bunker in Israel, American Empire is Over - Charles Nenner
https://rumble.com/embed/v5eszd1/?pub=2trvx
***
Vigilant News 10/03 - Schweizer Highlights 'Smurfing' as a Major Threat to Election Integrity
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ey19p/?pub=2trvx
***
Rebel News 10/03 - Vance shines as Walz wobbles: VP debate reactions
https://rumble.com/embed/v5exzde/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:35:43
Wendy Bell Radio 10/03 - Corrupt As Balls
https://rumble.com/embed/v5f0h8r/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 10/03 - The Deep State Strikes Back After The Disastrous Debate (Ep. 2342)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5f1878/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths