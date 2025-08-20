Battlefields to Bureaucracy - Urban & Agency Fight w/ Flowers & Seraphin

Join us for an explosive episode of Joe Untamed as we dive into the heart of America's urban crisis and the change in federal law enforcement. Exactly one week after President Trump's bold declaration of "Liberation Day" in Washington, D.C., we unpack the dramatic takeover of the city's policing with retired Air Force Colonel Berney Flowers. As a former congressional candidate, author, and podcast host, Berney brings his unique perspective from nearly 21 years of military service, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, to dissect the failures of state leadership in Maryland and the potential blueprint Trump's DC crackdown offers for other high-crime areas. We'll explore whether this is a temporary fix or a model for the future, and how his experiences in conflict zones shape his views on domestic safety.

But that's not all—our second guest, Kyle Seraphin, a suspended FBI whistleblower turned relentless reformer, will expose the rot within the bureau under the new leadership of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. With Kyle's firsthand account of the FBI's mishandling of cases like January 6 and the Epstein client list, we'll uncover the corruption that has plagued the organization and question whether Patel and Bongino can truly turn the tide. From Kyle's daily show on Rumble to his sharp critiques on X, this episode promises to ignite your passion for truth and justice. Don't miss this unfiltered, hard-hitting conversation that could redefine your understanding of crime, corruption, and the fight for bringing America back





the Untamed family.

