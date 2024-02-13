BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chris Sky Busts Up Authoritarian Lies | MSOM Ep. 930
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
1548 followers
Follow
439 views • 02/13/2024

Chris Sky and Robert Bortins join the show to discuss the state of the world in 2024 and why it is more important than ever to Just Say No to the agenda and take part in our children's lives like never before.


trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatesjason bermasmsommaking sense of the madness
