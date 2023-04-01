The Tetanus Shot Contains An Anti-Fertility Drug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They've been perfecting vaccines as depopulation weapons for a long, long time.
Confirmation here:
Scientific Research 1:
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838
Scientific Research 2:
https://scirp.org/reference/referencespapers.aspx?referenceid=2195999
PubMed:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12346214/