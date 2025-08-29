BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
21st AZK - Prof. Dr. Daniel Broudy: Transhumanism and Posthumanism: Who’s Pushing for This and Where Do We Now Stand in Their Development?
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
19 views • 3 weeks ago

Dr. Daniel Broudy calls transhumanism a weapon against humanity. This ideology aims at creating the immortal super-human via the merging of humans and machine. The linguist sheds light on the alarming developments of recent years in his speech at 21st AZK. He brilliantly clarifies how language is used as a gateway for this agenda.

transhumanismideologyazkimportantvideosazk21
