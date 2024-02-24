BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UN General Assembly - "There are no 'occupied territories' of Ukraine - there are only new territories of Russia"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 02/24/2024

Vasily Nebenzya and Dmitry Polyansky left the meeting of the UN General Assembly dedicated to allegedly "occupied territories" of Ukraine.

"There are no 'occupied territories' of Ukraine - there are only new territories of Russia," said this time the permanent representative of Russia to the UN.

He noted that the West distorts the history of the conflict in Ukraine, trying to depict Russia as the aggressor and avoid responsibility for Kiev's long-standing preparations for war. Western countries must be accountable for their policy and selective blindness in Ukraine, believes the RF's permanent representative.

"If the grandfather of Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the Great Patriotic War, wanted to pay tribute to his comrades today, he would be arrested and thrown into the dungeons of the SBU," Nebenzya said.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy