6-10-2025 | Guest: "Kevin O'Connor" Topic: "Launched Into An Activist Church"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find Kevin O'Connor:

https://ArkNaz.com





Church Vandalized for Kid's Innocence: https://churchunited.wistia.com/medias/q53gqpmayn

Matt Walsh video: https://youtu.be/HXvDazPD3kk?si=joeXCu0fay97FLcY





......................





You can join the studio audience by clicking on the 'Join Live Studio Audience' button at WCNTV.net as well as watched our archived broadcasts.





Subscribe to the Wisconsin Christian Newspaper by going to WisconsinChristianNews.com