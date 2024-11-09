Two men martyred in the village of Tamoun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas, and pursued Hani Bani Odeh and Aref Bani Odeh in the town, besieged them near a house, and targeted them with missiles, which led to their martyrdom.
Interviews: Mahmoud Bani Odeh
(Martyr Hani's relative)
Imran Bani Odeh
(Brother of the martyr Aref)
Reporting: Ayyoob yamak
Filmed: 06/11/2024
