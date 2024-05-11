HOW ARE YOU MANAGING YOUR PARASITES?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
May 10, 2024
5/10/24 Natural Health Series: Everyone has parasites....the type and number are the only differences. Your pets have parasites as so humans. Methylene Blue is a natural anti-parasitic, learn why, also backed up by over 100 years of use and studies for human parasites cleansing. And so much more!
