INDESTRUCTABLE BougeRV Paso 100 Watt CIGS Solar Panel Blanket 100W Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews

BougeRV Paso 100W CIGS Portable Solar Panel - Foldable Solar Panel Power Charger with Carry Bag for Explorer Power Station,IP65 Water & Dustproof Design for Outdoor Camping Travel, or Backyard Use





In this video I unbox and test the output of this solar panel. I am in late March 2025 New York so you would probably get better output more south. It had a consistent 65 watts for me and went as high as 72 watts at tilt angle. It has a 19v VOC voltage open circuit, which is what determines the compatibility with your solar generator power station, and about 15v operating voltage, so it means you can't use Victron with it because victron requires more than 5 volts higher than batter, or at minimum 18 volts.





The MPPT CHARGE CONTROLLER that worked with this unit was the Bateria Power 10A charge controller

10Amp 12 Volt MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Intelligent Portable Solar Panel Controller, Max PV 150W 30Voc Solar Regulator for Gel AGM Lead-Acid, Lithium LiFePO4 Battery (SunRock 10)





I ALSO INSTALLED a 100W CIGS SOLAR ON THE ROOF OF MY RV:

How To Install BougeRV 100 Watt CIGS Solar Panel On Highlander SUV Car Roof Review

or on their website here: https://www.bougerv.com/collections/flexible-solar-panels













