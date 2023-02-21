Is the IPCC Rigged? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ipcc/
Today James demonstrates the proper way to formulate a question about someone's research if you want to get a useful answer. And, as an added bonus, you'll learn how the UNFCCC was rigged from the outset and how the much-ballyhooed IPCC report is nothing but a negotiated political document!
CSID: e873671e5770c4a8
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co