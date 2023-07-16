Giuliani: 'Biden's on the wrong side of the drug issue'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frm. Mayor Rudy Giuliani weighs in on delaying Trump's document trial, talks about the cocaine in the White House, and Biden needing to be investigated.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html