Israeli Far Right & Netanyahu obsessed with Kabbalah, Talmud Zohar & Genocide, ignore Yahweh & Torah

Hamas says Israel’s prime minister and army are fully responsible for the deaths of the captives in Gaza

Steven Ben-Nun: Noahide Laws, Sanhedrin Council, Trump as Chosen One



Steven and Jana Ben-Nun (DeNoon)



In this episode we are joined by Steven Ben-Nun, host of Israeli News Live, and his wife Jana to inform us of the progress in Israel and to explain to us the influence of the Noahide Laws, the significance of the Sanhedrin Council, and the plans of the Zionists for Israel, Jerusalem, and the world.



We speak on the Noahide Laws and the meaning of each of the 7 laws in the eyes of Talmudists whom claim they originated from Noah. Steven and Jana explain that these come from a derogatory view of Jesus Christ, and put him, as well as his followers, in contempt and violation of the interpretation of their laws.



The Talmud, the Babylonian Talmud to be precise, is an interpretation of law in the eyes of Talmudists. The meaning is compatible with the Zohar, and many Talmudists practice Kabbalah, which they deny, and try to differentiate and separate from that public view. But actually we can see that Talmudic teaching is parallel to these esoteric meanings.



The Sanhedrin Council is set to be established in every city, and enforced, with a 70 nation mandate to replace the United Nations. This makes it seem that the crypto-Jews have infiltrated governments and have the power to install such councils, and even infiltrated Vatican to make the Pope subject through their influence over the Jesuits (this is not necessarily my take, only what the guests suggest. We will host guests with an opposing view so we may weight out the information).



The promises to Israel and the Jewish people as God’s people is fulfilled by Jesus Christ. Steven explains this in scripture.



Trump declared himself “Chosen One” as been considered by many Evangelicals, as well as the Jewish Zionists. He also boasted of posts about him claiming him “King of Jerusalem.” We discuss how the Evangelicals promote Trump in the wrong side of things, and actually unwittingly contribute to the antichrist rising by support of a Third Temple.

