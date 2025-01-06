❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 30 - January 5, 2024

▪️Throughout the past week, Russian forces struck targets in so-called Ukraine. In the Kyiv region, there were hits on Boryspil and Vasylkiv airports.

▪️The Ukrainian capital also came under fire, where the strikes were recorded in several districts of the city. Among the damaged objects are a streetcar depot, as well as the buildings of the National Bank and the Verkhovna Rada.

▪️For the first time in a long period, concentrated strikes also hit Odesa region. There, the airfield in Rozdil'na as well as port infrastructure in Chornomorsk, Zatoka and Shabo were attacked.

▪️Meanwhile, the AFU continued to use UAVs to attack Russia's rear regions. Over a dozen drones were intercepted in the Rostov region, with no significant damage.

▪️In Smolensk region, AFU drones struck the Rosneft oil depot in Yartsev. Two oil tanks were damaged, and a fire broke out at the facility.

▪️The enemy also attacked Sevastopol with both maritime and flying drones. Air defense and electronic warfare means neutralized Ukrainian drones on the approach to the city, and aircraft also destroyed unmanned boats.

▪️In Kursk region, Russian troops continue the operation to de-occupy Kursk region. In the Sudzha district, assault troops liberated Cherkasskaya Konopel'ka and advanced to Makhnovka.

▪️And to the north, Russian Armed Forces units have established control over the village of Agronom. The settlement is the last AFU stronghold east of Sudzha.

